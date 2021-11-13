An armoured vehicle with a crew member inside is parachuted from Il-76 plane during military exercises near Kostroma, 400km north of Moscow in March 1999. Il-76 aircraft were also used during the drills in Belarus on Friday. Photo: AP An armoured vehicle with a crew member inside is parachuted from Il-76 plane during military exercises near Kostroma, 400km north of Moscow in March 1999. Il-76 aircraft were also used during the drills in Belarus on Friday. Photo: AP
An armoured vehicle with a crew member inside is parachuted from Il-76 plane during military exercises near Kostroma, 400km north of Moscow in March 1999. Il-76 aircraft were also used during the drills in Belarus on Friday. Photo: AP
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Two Russian paratroopers killed in drills near Belarus-Poland border, amid migrant crisis

  • The soldiers’ parachutes collided and deflated after they jumped from a transport plane during joint war games, Moscow said
  • About 250 Russian paratroopers had been taking part in the exercise held in response to an ‘increase of military activities near the Belarusian border’

Topic |   Russia
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:10am, 13 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An armoured vehicle with a crew member inside is parachuted from Il-76 plane during military exercises near Kostroma, 400km north of Moscow in March 1999. Il-76 aircraft were also used during the drills in Belarus on Friday. Photo: AP An armoured vehicle with a crew member inside is parachuted from Il-76 plane during military exercises near Kostroma, 400km north of Moscow in March 1999. Il-76 aircraft were also used during the drills in Belarus on Friday. Photo: AP
An armoured vehicle with a crew member inside is parachuted from Il-76 plane during military exercises near Kostroma, 400km north of Moscow in March 1999. Il-76 aircraft were also used during the drills in Belarus on Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE