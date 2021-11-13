An armoured vehicle with a crew member inside is parachuted from Il-76 plane during military exercises near Kostroma, 400km north of Moscow in March 1999. Il-76 aircraft were also used during the drills in Belarus on Friday. Photo: AP
Two Russian paratroopers killed in drills near Belarus-Poland border, amid migrant crisis
- The soldiers’ parachutes collided and deflated after they jumped from a transport plane during joint war games, Moscow said
- About 250 Russian paratroopers had been taking part in the exercise held in response to an ‘increase of military activities near the Belarusian border’
Topic | Russia
