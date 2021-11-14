A Russian serviceman walks past S-400 missile air defence systems in Moscow. File photo: Reuters
Russia begins missile supplies to India despite US sanctions risk
- A Russian military official said the first unit of the S-400 air defence missile system would arrive in India by the end of this year
- The supplies put India at risk of sanctions from the US under a 2017 US law aimed at deterring countries from buying Russian military hardware
Topic | Russia
