Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. File photo: AP Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. File photo: AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. File photo: AP
Belarus
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Putin says Russia ready to help resolve migrant crisis at Poland-Belarus border

  • The Russian leader denied Moscow is masterminding the artificial flow of thousands of migrants onto the Polish border
  • Meanwhile, the EU is considering additional sanctions against Belarusian officials and companies

Topic |   Belarus
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:18am, 15 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. File photo: AP Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. File photo: AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE