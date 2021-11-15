Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. File photo: AP
Putin says Russia ready to help resolve migrant crisis at Poland-Belarus border
- The Russian leader denied Moscow is masterminding the artificial flow of thousands of migrants onto the Polish border
- Meanwhile, the EU is considering additional sanctions against Belarusian officials and companies
Topic | Belarus
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. File photo: AP