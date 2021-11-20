Veterinary surgeon Sergei Gorshkov looks at Monika, an amputee dog with four artificial limbs, at a clinic in Novosibirsk, Russia on Friday. Photo: AFP
Titanium paws put Monika the Russian rescue dog back on all fours
- The pricey and complex operation to give the small beige pooch prosthetics was paid for by a crowdfunding campaign
- Volunteers had found Monika in a forest in southern Russia with serious injuries to all four limbs
Topic | Animals
Veterinary surgeon Sergei Gorshkov looks at Monika, an amputee dog with four artificial limbs, at a clinic in Novosibirsk, Russia on Friday. Photo: AFP