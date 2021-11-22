Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia on Sunday. Photo: Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Coronavirus: Vladimir Putin receives third dose of vaccine as Russia struggles with fresh wave

  • Authorities in Russia are struggling to convince people to get vaccinated against coronavirus, even as a fresh wave of the virus is killing record numbers
  • Russia has to date officially recorded more than 9.3 million cases of Covid-19 and just over 258,000 deaths, which makes it the worst-hit country in Europe

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:21am, 22 Nov, 2021

