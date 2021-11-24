A US Air Force B-52H is refueled by a KC-135 in the US Central Command area of responsibility in December 2020. Photo: US Air Force via AP
Moscow accuses US of rehearsing nuclear strike against Russia
- Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says American bombers came within 20km of the Russian border during the ‘Global Thunder’ drills
- The accusation comes at a time of high tension between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine
