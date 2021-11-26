Ambulances and fire trucks are parked near the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in Siberia on Friday. Photo: Governor of Kemerovo region press office photo via AP
52 killed in Siberia coal mine explosion
- Rescuers were forced to halt their search after the underground space was filed with toxic fumes
- This is the deadliest mine accident in Russia since 2010, when two methane explosions and a fire killed 91 people
Topic | Russia
Ambulances and fire trucks are parked near the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in Siberia on Friday. Photo: Governor of Kemerovo region press office photo via AP