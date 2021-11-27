Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with media during a press marathon at the Creative State Arsenal venue in Kiev on Friday. Photo: Ukraine presidential press service via EPA-EFE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with media during a press marathon at the Creative State Arsenal venue in Kiev on Friday. Photo: Ukraine presidential press service via EPA-EFE
Ukraine
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian-backed coup plot uncovered

  • Ukrainian intelligence obtained recordings of the plotters talking about involving business magnate Rinat Akhmetov in their coup, the president says
  • The accusation, which was denied by the Kremlin, raises temperatures as Kyiv and its Western allies accuse Moscow of massing troops for a possible invasion

Topic |   Ukraine
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:03am, 27 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with media during a press marathon at the Creative State Arsenal venue in Kiev on Friday. Photo: Ukraine presidential press service via EPA-EFE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with media during a press marathon at the Creative State Arsenal venue in Kiev on Friday. Photo: Ukraine presidential press service via EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE