Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with media during a press marathon at the Creative State Arsenal venue in Kiev on Friday. Photo: Ukraine presidential press service via EPA-EFE
Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian-backed coup plot uncovered
- Ukrainian intelligence obtained recordings of the plotters talking about involving business magnate Rinat Akhmetov in their coup, the president says
- The accusation, which was denied by the Kremlin, raises temperatures as Kyiv and its Western allies accuse Moscow of massing troops for a possible invasion
Topic | Ukraine
