Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, left, and Afghanistan’s Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund in Kabul Afghanistan. Photo: Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs / AFP
Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, left, and Afghanistan’s Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund in Kabul Afghanistan. Photo: Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs / AFP
Afghanistan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Afghan prime minister defends Taliban’s rule amid economic crisis

  • Mohammed Hassan Akhund said the Taliban was not to blame for a worsening economic crisis and is working to repair the corruption of the ousted government
  • Akhund said the problems of worsening unemployment and the financial meltdown had begun under the previous, US-backed government

Topic |   Afghanistan
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:50am, 28 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, left, and Afghanistan’s Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund in Kabul Afghanistan. Photo: Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs / AFP
Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, left, and Afghanistan’s Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund in Kabul Afghanistan. Photo: Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE