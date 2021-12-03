A child stands next to a wall near the birthplace of Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada at in Kandahar’s Panjwai district, Afghanistan. Photo: AFP
Dead or alive? On the trail of elusive Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada
- Hibatullah Akhundzada has shepherded the Taliban as its chief since 2016, but little is known of him
- Many Western analysts are sceptical he is actually in charge, believing the elusive leader died years ago
A child stands next to a wall near the birthplace of Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada at in Kandahar’s Panjwai district, Afghanistan. Photo: AFP