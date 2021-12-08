People march through the streets of Baku, Azerbaijan in September to commemorate those left dead in six weeks of fighting for control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Photo: Azerbaijani presidency via AFP
UN’s top court tells Armenia and Azerbaijan to cool feud
- Azerbaijan was also told to protect Armenian prisoners from the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and to stop the desecration of Armenian cultural heritage
- The ex-Soviet republics had both made tit-for-tat requests to the International Court of Justice over alleged breaches of a treaty banning racial discrimination
Topic | War and conflict
People march through the streets of Baku, Azerbaijan in September to commemorate those left dead in six weeks of fighting for control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Photo: Azerbaijani presidency via AFP