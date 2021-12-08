People march through the streets of Baku, Azerbaijan in September to commemorate those left dead in six weeks of fighting for control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Photo: Azerbaijani presidency via AFP
People march through the streets of Baku, Azerbaijan in September to commemorate those left dead in six weeks of fighting for control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Photo: Azerbaijani presidency via AFP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

UN’s top court tells Armenia and Azerbaijan to cool feud

  • Azerbaijan was also told to protect Armenian prisoners from the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and to stop the desecration of Armenian cultural heritage
  • The ex-Soviet republics had both made tit-for-tat requests to the International Court of Justice over alleged breaches of a treaty banning racial discrimination

Topic |   War and conflict
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:44am, 8 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People march through the streets of Baku, Azerbaijan in September to commemorate those left dead in six weeks of fighting for control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Photo: Azerbaijani presidency via AFP
People march through the streets of Baku, Azerbaijan in September to commemorate those left dead in six weeks of fighting for control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Photo: Azerbaijani presidency via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE