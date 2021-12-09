US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden not planning to send troops to Ukraine but says Vladimir Putin ‘got the message’
- The US president says he warned his Russian counterpart of sanctions ‘like none he’s ever seen’ should Moscow invade its neighbour
- Biden said that in addition to economic measures, an attack would trigger a bolstered US military presence on the territory of Nato allies in eastern Europe
