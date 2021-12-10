A serviceman holds his Kalashnikov rifle on Thursday as he guards at the line of separation near Sentianivka in Ukraine’s Luhansk region, controlled by Russia-backed separatists. Photo: AP
A serviceman holds his Kalashnikov rifle on Thursday as he guards at the line of separation near Sentianivka in Ukraine’s Luhansk region, controlled by Russia-backed separatists. Photo: AP
Ukraine
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia says Ukraine could turn into rerun of Cuban missile crisis

  • Biden phones Ukraine president and nine eastern European Nato allies as he seeks to ‘bring down the temperature’
  • Germany and UK warn Putin of ‘consequences’ if Moscow invades

Topic |   Ukraine
Agencies

Updated: 3:50am, 10 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A serviceman holds his Kalashnikov rifle on Thursday as he guards at the line of separation near Sentianivka in Ukraine’s Luhansk region, controlled by Russia-backed separatists. Photo: AP
A serviceman holds his Kalashnikov rifle on Thursday as he guards at the line of separation near Sentianivka in Ukraine’s Luhansk region, controlled by Russia-backed separatists. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE