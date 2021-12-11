The Russian flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies on the roof of Moscow’s embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine in March 2018. Photo: Reuters
The Russian flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies on the roof of Moscow’s embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine in March 2018. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Nato chief rejects Russia demand to deny Ukraine entry

  • Amid fears of an invasion, Moscow had said the alliance should scrap a 2008 declaration opening its doors to Georgia and Ukraine, two former Soviet republics
  • The alliance ‘cannot accept’ a system where big powers like Russia can control or decide what members do, says Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Topic |   Ukraine
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:02am, 11 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Russian flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies on the roof of Moscow’s embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine in March 2018. Photo: Reuters
The Russian flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies on the roof of Moscow’s embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine in March 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE