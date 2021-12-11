The Russian flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies on the roof of Moscow’s embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine in March 2018. Photo: Reuters
Nato chief rejects Russia demand to deny Ukraine entry
- Amid fears of an invasion, Moscow had said the alliance should scrap a 2008 declaration opening its doors to Georgia and Ukraine, two former Soviet republics
- The alliance ‘cannot accept’ a system where big powers like Russia can control or decide what members do, says Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
Topic | Ukraine
