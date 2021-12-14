Russian defence officials show off the 9M729 cruise missile at Patriot Park outside Moscow in January 2019. Photo: AFP
Russian defence officials show off the 9M729 cruise missile at Patriot Park outside Moscow in January 2019. Photo: AFP
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Amid Ukraine crisis, Russia threatens to deploy mid-range nuclear missiles in Europe

  • Moscow’s warning raises the spectre of an arms build-up on the continent, with tensions at their worst since the end of the Cold War
  • Such weapons were banned in Europe under a 1987 treaty, but the US withdrew from the pact in 2019 over Russia’s development of the ‘Screwdriver’ missile

Topic |   Russia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:02am, 14 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian defence officials show off the 9M729 cruise missile at Patriot Park outside Moscow in January 2019. Photo: AFP
Russian defence officials show off the 9M729 cruise missile at Patriot Park outside Moscow in January 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE