Russian defence officials show off the 9M729 cruise missile at Patriot Park outside Moscow in January 2019. Photo: AFP
Amid Ukraine crisis, Russia threatens to deploy mid-range nuclear missiles in Europe
- Moscow’s warning raises the spectre of an arms build-up on the continent, with tensions at their worst since the end of the Cold War
- Such weapons were banned in Europe under a 1987 treaty, but the US withdrew from the pact in 2019 over Russia’s development of the ‘Screwdriver’ missile
