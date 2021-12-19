A long-range Tu-22M3 bomber of the Russian Aerospace Forces takes-off to patrol in the airspace of Belarus. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP
Belarus
Russia & Central Asia

Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over Belarus, Ukraine

  • Saturday’s four-hour patrol marked Russia’s third such mission in Belarus since last month
  • Moscow has denied harbouring plans to invade Ukraine and pressed the United States for security guarantees that would exclude Nato expanding into Ukraine

Topic |   Belarus
Associated Press
Updated: 3:33am, 19 Dec, 2021

