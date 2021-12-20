Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, centre, at the 17th extraordinary session of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, in Islamabad, Pakistan on Sunday. Photo: AP
Islamic countries pledge humanitarian fund to stave off Afghanistan ‘chaos’
- ‘Unless action is taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading for chaos,’ Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan told foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad
- The fund would allow Afghanistan access to reserves frozen outside the country which would be key to preventing economic collapse, participants in the meeting said
