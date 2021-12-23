Russian soldiers take part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region, amid a troop build-up on the border with Ukraine. Photo: AP
Russia denies preparing invasion of Ukraine, amid US accusations of further escalation
- Moscow’s ambassador to the EU told German newspaper Die Welt that ‘Russia is not planning an attack’
- The US and Western allies have accused Russia of ‘escalating’ the tense situation at the border with Ukraine, and promised to present a united front in January talks
Topic | Russia
Russian soldiers take part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region, amid a troop build-up on the border with Ukraine. Photo: AP