Putin sees ‘positive’ US reaction to Russia security proposals but says ‘ball is in their court’
- Russian president said Washington was ready for talks at the start of next year in Geneva, and fielded questions about coronavirus and its economic fallout
- He also announced that a new arsenal of hypersonic missiles he has previously described as ‘invincible’ were nearing combat readiness
