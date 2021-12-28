A supporter of the human rights group International Memorial outside a court building. Photo: Reuters
A supporter of the human rights group International Memorial outside a court building. Photo: Reuters
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russian court orders shutdown of prominent human rights group

  • The group rose to prominence for its studies of political repression in the Soviet Union and encompasses more than 50 smaller groups in Russia and abroad
  • ‘The decision to shut down International Memorial is a grave insult to victims of the Russian Gulag …,’ said Amnesty International

Topic |   Russia
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:28pm, 28 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A supporter of the human rights group International Memorial outside a court building. Photo: Reuters
A supporter of the human rights group International Memorial outside a court building. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE