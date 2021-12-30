US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, arrive for talks at the Villa la Grange in Geneva in June. Photo: AP,
Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin to speak on Thursday as Ukraine tensions simmer
- The call, which will come before planned security talks between the two sides in January, was requested by the Russian leader, a US official said
- Washington meanwhile is continuing to work with allies on a common response to Moscow’s troop build-up at the border
Topic | Ukraine
