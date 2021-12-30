Belarusian army vehicles prepare for war games at an undisclosed location in Belarus in September 2017. Photo: Vayar Military Agency photo via AP
Russia and Belarus to hold joint war games early next year
- Some Ukraine officials have voiced concern that Russia may attack the country from Belarusian territory
- Putin has staunchly backed his ally Lukashenko amid pressure from the West over a crackdown on domestic protests and a migrant crisis at the Polish border
