Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of Russian punk band Pussy Riot, shows her handcuffs inside a defendant’s cage in a Moscow court in July 2012. Photo: AFP
Russia lists Pussy Riot member, art collector and satirist as ‘foreign agents’
- The move comes after authorities ordered the closure of the country’s oldest human rights group, capping a year of crackdowns unseen since the Soviet era
- The list of ‘foreign agents’ has now grown to 111 names from 17 as of late 2020
Topic | Russia
