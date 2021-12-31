US President Joe Biden during his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, which was conducted at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: White House
Joe Biden warns Vladimir Putin of ‘serious costs’ of continued military build-up on Ukraine border

  • In phone call, the US leader ‘made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine’
  • Putin gives ‘no declarations’ as to his intentions, says a Biden administration official

Owen Churchill
Updated: 7:47am, 31 Dec, 2021

