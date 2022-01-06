An armoured personnel carrier is seen near the mayor’s office during protests triggered by fuel price increases in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Kazakhstan president seeks Russia’s help as violent protests spread
- Despite a state of emergency being declared and troops being brought in, the appeal suggests leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has lost control of the situation
- The instability in a key ally is a test for Russia’s Putin, who is in the middle of high-stakes negotiations with the West over the Ukraine crisis
Topic | Kazakhstan
