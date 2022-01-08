The former head of Kazakhstan’s counter-intelligence and anti-terror agency Karim Masimov has been detained. Photo: AP
Kazakhstan arrests former security chief for treason as Putin’s troops restore order
- Karim Masimov has been detained as Russian troops helped end the biggest protests in decades in central Asia’s largest oil producer
- China’s President Xi Jinping has praised Kazakhstan’s president Tokayev for taking ‘strong measures’
Topic | Kazakhstan
The former head of Kazakhstan’s counter-intelligence and anti-terror agency Karim Masimov has been detained. Photo: AP