A body, covered by a banner, lays near a military truck burned during protests in Almaty, Kazakhstan in recent days. The Central Asian nation has experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, with reports of 164 people killed. Photo: AP
A body, covered by a banner, lays near a military truck burned during protests in Almaty, Kazakhstan in recent days. The Central Asian nation has experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, with reports of 164 people killed. Photo: AP
Kazakhstan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Kazakhstan says 164 people, including two children, killed during unrest and 5,800 detained

  • Protests in former Soviet republic began a week ago against fuel price increase before becoming wider anti-government protest
  • President Tokayev says ‘order stabilised’; he had authorised police and military to shoot to kill and Russia-led military alliance had sent troops

Topic |   Kazakhstan
ReutersAssociated Press
Reuters and Associated Press

Updated: 8:32pm, 9 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A body, covered by a banner, lays near a military truck burned during protests in Almaty, Kazakhstan in recent days. The Central Asian nation has experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, with reports of 164 people killed. Photo: AP
A body, covered by a banner, lays near a military truck burned during protests in Almaty, Kazakhstan in recent days. The Central Asian nation has experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, with reports of 164 people killed. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE