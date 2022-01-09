A body, covered by a banner, lays near a military truck burned during protests in Almaty, Kazakhstan in recent days. The Central Asian nation has experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, with reports of 164 people killed. Photo: AP
Kazakhstan says 164 people, including two children, killed during unrest and 5,800 detained
- Protests in former Soviet republic began a week ago against fuel price increase before becoming wider anti-government protest
- President Tokayev says ‘order stabilised’; he had authorised police and military to shoot to kill and Russia-led military alliance had sent troops
