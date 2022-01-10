A news report on a mobile phone reporting the arrest of Afghan university professor professor Faizullah Jalal. Photo: AFP
Afghan university professor arrested by Taliban after criticising regime

  • Professor Faizullah Jalal was arrested by the Taliban on Saturday after repeatedly speaking out on television against the country’s new rulers
  • Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that Jalal had made statements on social media in which he was ‘trying to instigate people against the system’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:26am, 10 Jan, 2022

