Kazakh policemen seen in Almaty during protests on January 5. Photo: EPA
Kazakhstan blames foreign-trained Islamic radicals for unrest as nearly 8,000 people detained
- The unrest erupted last week after protests against fuel price increases turned violent, with dozens of people believed to have been killed
- Authorities on Monday for the first time linked the violence to what they said were members of Islamist groups
Topic | Kazakhstan
