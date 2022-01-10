Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) and Olga Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine. Photo: dpa
Nato chief warns Russia of ‘severe costs’ if Ukraine is attacked
- ‘We are working hard for a peaceful political path,’ said Jens Stoltenberg, adding there will be severe economic and political costs if Russia attacks Ukraine again
- He said Nato will help Ukraine uphold the right for self-defence if Russia ‘chooses confrontation instead of cooperation’
