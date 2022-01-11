A Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Kyrgyz soldier guards a power plant in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry
A Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Kyrgyz soldier guards a power plant in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry
Kazakhstan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia-led troops to begin leaving Kazakhstan in two days, president says

  • Kazakhstan asked for military assistance from Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation
  • The Central Asian country is reeling in the wake of the worst violence in its recent history

Topic |   Kazakhstan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:39pm, 11 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Kyrgyz soldier guards a power plant in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry
A Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Kyrgyz soldier guards a power plant in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry
READ FULL ARTICLE