A Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Kyrgyz soldier guards a power plant in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry
Russia-led troops to begin leaving Kazakhstan in two days, president says
- Kazakhstan asked for military assistance from Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation
- The Central Asian country is reeling in the wake of the worst violence in its recent history
Topic | Kazakhstan
