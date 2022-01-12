A Russian tank crew member fires a weapon during combat drills at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region of Russia in December. Photo: Reuters
Russia holds tank drills near Ukraine, putting on pressure as talks ‘drag’
- 3,000 troops staged combat training, mock battles and live-fire exercises, as Moscow sees no cause for optimism after negotiations with the US
- Russia is seeking sweeping security guarantees from the West, and is not satisfied with the lack of clear deadlines and quick results, a Kremlin spokesman said
Topic | Ukraine
