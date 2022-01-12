A nurse checks the weight of a child in a makeshift clinic organised by World Vision at a settlement near Herat, Afghanistan. Malnutrition stalks the most vulnerable, and aid groups say more than half the population faces acute food shortages. Photo: AP
UN seeks US$5 billion aid for Afghanistan, now on brink of ‘full-blown humanitarian catastrophe’
- Afghanistan’s economy collapsed after the chaotic withdrawal of the US and its allies and the takeover by Taliban
- Washington has frozen billions of dollars of the country’s assets, while aid supplies have been heavily disrupted
A nurse checks the weight of a child in a makeshift clinic organised by World Vision at a settlement near Herat, Afghanistan. Malnutrition stalks the most vulnerable, and aid groups say more than half the population faces acute food shortages. Photo: AP