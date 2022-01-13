A Ukrainian service member pats a dog on the front line near the village of Travneve in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
In Ukraine’s trenches, stray cats and dogs are a soldier’s companions
- Stray cats and dogs take up residence with Ukrainian troops in frontline trenches
- Russia has massed troops on Ukraine’s border, prompting fears of an invasion
Topic | Ukraine
