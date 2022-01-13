A Kazakh soldier in an armoured vehicle outside the Almaty city administration headquarters, which was set on fire during recent protests, Photo: Reuters
After deadly Kazakhstan unrest, families wait outside jail, search morgues
- Dozens died in Kazakhstan unrest that began with protests over an energy price hike
- Hundreds were injured and police said they arrested more than 12,000 people
Topic | Kazakhstan
A Kazakh soldier in an armoured vehicle outside the Almaty city administration headquarters, which was set on fire during recent protests, Photo: Reuters