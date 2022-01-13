A Kazakh soldier in an armoured vehicle outside the Almaty city administration headquarters, which was set on fire during recent protests, Photo: Reuters
A Kazakh soldier in an armoured vehicle outside the Almaty city administration headquarters, which was set on fire during recent protests, Photo: Reuters
Kazakhstan
World /  Russia & Central Asia

After deadly Kazakhstan unrest, families wait outside jail, search morgues

  • Dozens died in Kazakhstan unrest that began with protests over an energy price hike
  • Hundreds were injured and police said they arrested more than 12,000 people

Topic |   Kazakhstan
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:50am, 13 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Kazakh soldier in an armoured vehicle outside the Almaty city administration headquarters, which was set on fire during recent protests, Photo: Reuters
A Kazakh soldier in an armoured vehicle outside the Almaty city administration headquarters, which was set on fire during recent protests, Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE