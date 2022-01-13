CSTO soldiers attend a ceremony to mark the end of their mission. Photo: AFP
Kazakhstan
Russian-led troops begin withdrawing from Kazakhstan

  • ‘The peacekeeping operation is over … the tasks have been fulfilled,’ said the commander of troops from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan sent in
  • Almaty, the country’s biggest city, was devastated as security forces clamped down on protesters demonstrating over a rise in fuel prices and deteriorating living standards

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:28pm, 13 Jan, 2022

