Russian soldiers take part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia on Thursday. Photo: AP
Ukraine
Russia says Ukraine talks hit dead end, as US envoy warns of ‘drumbeat of war’

  • The White House says it will soon share intelligence suggesting Moscow might be looking to invent a pretext to invade its neighbour
  • Poland’s foreign minister also said that Europe was at risk of plunging into conflict, as a third round of East-West negotiations with Moscow yielded no breakthrough

Reuters
Updated: 6:13am, 14 Jan, 2022

