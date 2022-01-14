Russian soldiers take part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia on Thursday. Photo: AP
Russia says Ukraine talks hit dead end, as US envoy warns of ‘drumbeat of war’
- The White House says it will soon share intelligence suggesting Moscow might be looking to invent a pretext to invade its neighbour
- Poland’s foreign minister also said that Europe was at risk of plunging into conflict, as a third round of East-West negotiations with Moscow yielded no breakthrough
Russian soldiers take part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia on Thursday. Photo: AP