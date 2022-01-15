A Russian sniper takes part in military exercises at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
US says Russia preparing ‘false-flag’ operation for Ukraine invasion
- Moscow already has operatives in place to plant explosives, then blame the acts of sabotage on its neighbour, a US official says
- The Biden administration also believes Russia is working on a social media disinformation campaign to frame Ukraine as an aggressor
Topic | Ukraine
