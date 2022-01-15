Fuel tanks are seen at a Colonial Pipeline breakout station in Woodbine, Maryland, in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia arrests hacker in US Colonial Pipeline cyberattack
- The individual was detained when officers raided the homes of members of ransomware gang REvil, seizing nearly US$7 million in currencies and 20 luxury cars
- The arrests mark a rare example of cooperation between Moscow and Washington, as tensions run high over a build-up of Russian troops near the Ukraine border
