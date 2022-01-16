People lay flowers at the Kazakhstan Embassy in Moscow in memory of the victims of the protests in Alamy. Photo: AP
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan death toll topped 225 during recent violent clashes

  • Among the dead were 19 police officers or servicemen and more than 4,300 people were injured
  • The number is significantly higher than the previously announced official death toll of 164

Associated Press
Updated: 2:26am, 16 Jan, 2022

