People lay flowers at the Kazakhstan Embassy in Moscow in memory of the victims of the protests in Alamy. Photo: AP
Kazakhstan death toll topped 225 during recent violent clashes
- Among the dead were 19 police officers or servicemen and more than 4,300 people were injured
- The number is significantly higher than the previously announced official death toll of 164
