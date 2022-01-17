Message on the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry website after a cyberattack. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine: evidence Russia behind cyberattack in ‘hybrid war’ move
- Ministry statement said ‘all evidence indicates that Russia is behind the cyberattack … actively building up its forces in the information and cyberspaces’
- Microsoft said dozens of computer systems at Ukrainian government agencies had been infected with destructive malware disguised as ransomware
