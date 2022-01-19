A convoy of Russian armoured vehicles moves along a highway in Crimea on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Ukraine
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Antony Blinken seeks to defuse Ukraine crisis, as White House warns Russia could attack ‘at any point’

  • The US Secretary of State will meet his Russian counterpart in Geneva on Friday in a hastily arranged trip
  • Blinken will seek to highlight that there is a ‘diplomatic path forward’, after earlier talks between Moscow and the West failed to yield a breakthrough

Associated Press
Updated: 2:52am, 19 Jan, 2022

