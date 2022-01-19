A convoy of Russian armoured vehicles moves along a highway in Crimea on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Antony Blinken seeks to defuse Ukraine crisis, as White House warns Russia could attack ‘at any point’
- The US Secretary of State will meet his Russian counterpart in Geneva on Friday in a hastily arranged trip
- Blinken will seek to highlight that there is a ‘diplomatic path forward’, after earlier talks between Moscow and the West failed to yield a breakthrough
Topic | Ukraine
