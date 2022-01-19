Kazakhstan’s former president Nursultan Nazarbayev gives a televised address to the nation following protests triggered by fuel price increase, in an image released on Tuesday. Photo: Official website of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan via Reuters
Kazakhstan strongman Nursultan Nazarbayev says he’s retired after deadly unrest

  • The former president made his first appearance since violent riots earlier this month led to a purge of his allies
  • Nazarbayev, 81, ruled Kazakhstan for three decades and retained substantial influence even after handing the reins to successor Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Updated: 6:06am, 19 Jan, 2022

