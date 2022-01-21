An Ukrainian soldier walks on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Mariupol, Donetsk region, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Ukraine bristles at Joe Biden’s remarks on Russian invasion: ‘There are no minor incursions’

  • Western allies scramble to present a show of unity after the US president suggested they were split over how to react to aggression by Moscow
  • Any movement by Russian units across the Ukraine border would be considered an invasion, Biden clarifies

Agencies

Updated: 4:23am, 21 Jan, 2022

