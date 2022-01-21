US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in geneva. Photo: AP
Russia: US will reply to security demands next week, dismisses ‘hysteria’ over Ukraine
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the US promised to deliver written responses next week, and repeated assertions Russia poses no threat to Ukraine
- He said the two sides agreed that negotiations should take place in a less emotional atmosphere but could not say whether talks are on the right path
Topic | Russia
