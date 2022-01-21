Russia wants Nato troops out of Bulgaria and Romania. Photo: Reuters
Russia wants Nato troops out of Bulgaria and Romania as part of security demands
- Moscow said it wants the ‘withdrawal of foreign forces, hardware and arms’ from countries that were not Nato members before 1997
- There are about 1,000 US and 140 Italian troops stationed in Romania; Bulgaria has an agreement with the US for the deployment of up to 5,000 troops
