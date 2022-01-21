Russia wants Nato troops out of Bulgaria and Romania. Photo: Reuters
Russia wants Nato troops out of Bulgaria and Romania. Photo: Reuters
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia wants Nato troops out of Bulgaria and Romania as part of security demands

  • Moscow said it wants the ‘withdrawal of foreign forces, hardware and arms’ from countries that were not Nato members before 1997
  • There are about 1,000 US and 140 Italian troops stationed in Romania; Bulgaria has an agreement with the US for the deployment of up to 5,000 troops

Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:51pm, 21 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russia wants Nato troops out of Bulgaria and Romania. Photo: Reuters
Russia wants Nato troops out of Bulgaria and Romania. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE