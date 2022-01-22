Protesters lit by their smartphones at the start of demonstrations in Almaty. Photo: AP
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan holding hundreds for terrorism and disorder after riots

  • A representative of the state prosecutor said 464 suspects were facing charges related to terrorism and mass disorder; total of 970 suspects were in custody
  • The former Soviet republic has been roiled by clashes that escalated from peaceful protests against a car fuel price increase

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:16pm, 22 Jan, 2022

