Protesters lit by their smartphones at the start of demonstrations in Almaty. Photo: AP
Kazakhstan holding hundreds for terrorism and disorder after riots
- A representative of the state prosecutor said 464 suspects were facing charges related to terrorism and mass disorder; total of 970 suspects were in custody
- The former Soviet republic has been roiled by clashes that escalated from peaceful protests against a car fuel price increase
