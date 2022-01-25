A member of the Ukrainian armed forces walks near the line of separation from Russian-backed rebels in the Donetsk region on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Ukraine tensions
- The Pentagon says the forces are ready to deploy to Europe at short notice, as it seeks to reassure Nato allies in face of a Russian military build-up
- The troops include brigade combat teams, logistics personnel, medical support, aviation support, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance personnel
Topic | Ukraine
