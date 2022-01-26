A Russian soldier takes part in a military exercise at the Golovenki training ground in the Moscow region. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP
Joe Biden threatens Russia’s Vladimir Putin with personal sanctions over Ukraine
- Moscow is conducting new military drills near Ukraine and within the Crimea region, after the US put 8,500 troops on high alert
- France’s Macron seeks to ease tensions by speaking to the Russian leader; Canada pulls diplomats’ families out of Ukraine
Topic | Ukraine
