A Russian soldier takes part in a military exercise at the Golovenki training ground in the Moscow region. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP
Joe Biden threatens Russia’s Vladimir Putin with personal sanctions over Ukraine

  • Moscow is conducting new military drills near Ukraine and within the Crimea region, after the US put 8,500 troops on high alert
  • France’s Macron seeks to ease tensions by speaking to the Russian leader; Canada pulls diplomats’ families out of Ukraine

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:55am, 26 Jan, 2022

