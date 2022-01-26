Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking via a video link from a prison during a court session in Petushki, Vladimir region, in December. Photo: Meduza via AP
Russia adds Putin critic Alexei Navalny to ‘terrorist’ list
- Others added to the database of banned individuals included the opposition figure’s top allies, including key aide Lyubov Sobol
- The move puts them on a par with right-wing nationalist groups and foreign organisations like the Taliban and Islamic State
Topic | Russia
